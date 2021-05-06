Sanwo-Olu inaugurates committee on N1bn COVID-19 intervention

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has inaugurated a nine-man committee to oversee the management of the N1 billion special intervention fund he approved tcushion the effect of COVID-19 on members of the entertainment, hospitality and tourism sector in the state government. With the intervention fund and inaugurated committee, Sanwo-Olu expressed optimismthatthe creativeindustry would play its expected role in the development and contribution to the state economy.

Speaking while inaugurating the committee, Sanwo-Olu said that efforts have been made to keep this sector very active in spite of the barriers and restrictions of covid-19 pandemic as determination had given birth to several initiatives in the sector where far-reaching impacts have been made. Governor Sanwo-Olu said that his administration had graciously approved the establishment of a Special Fund as a form of revolving fund for film/movie producers in Lagos State, adding that the 9-man committee members that would be overseeing the administration and disbursement of this fund for film and movie practitioners.

The five members of the committee from the private sector are: Richard Mofe- Damijo, Mo Abudu, Tunde Kelani, Kunle Afolayan, Peace Anyiam-Osigwe and while those representing government side on the committee are: Adebukola Agbaminoja, Abimbola Ogunshote, Mr. Ferdinand Tinubu and Mrs. Funke Avoseh. The governor appointed Richard More Damijo as the chairman of the committee, urging members not to betray the confidence reposed in them. On her part, the State’s Commissioner for Tourism and Culture, Mrs Uzamot Akinbile-Yussuf said that the event is a consolidation on the administration’s previous efforts to stabilize this sector, support our stakeholders in the industry especially our film makers and also seek for more privateparticipationincapacity development for practitioners in the creative sector under the Ministry’s initiative tagged LACI, (Lagos State Creative Industry Initiative.)

Like this: Like Loading...