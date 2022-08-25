Sanwo-Olu inaugurates Epe food security hub

Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo- Olu yesterday inaugurated the construction of the Lagos Central Food Security Systems and Logistics Hub in Ketu-Ereyun, Epe. According to him, the project will create wealth for five million and feed 10 million residents. He said the project scheduled to commence in October 2022 and be completed in October 2024 is located on 1.2 million square metres of land. The hub will have storage facilities for more than 1,500 trucks that will daily service the needs of thousands of operators within the food value chain throughout the year, while large commercial transactions would be processed in the facility.

Sanwo-Olu also visited the site of the state-owned Neuro-Psychiatric Hospital in Ketu-Ereyun, where he inspected the level of construction work. Transactions on food items in Lagos are estimated to be N5 trillion yearly, just as farmers daily lose 40 per cent of produce worth millions due to a lack of a post-harvest storage system.

The governor said the central food hub would guarantee greater returns for farmers and investors in the agro-allied sector, as the facility would cut out several layers of middlemen and facilitate improved access to modern processing and packaging services. He said the market matrix generated from the facility would help the Government generate useful data for public planning and for the use of private sector players to project investment. The governor said: “The fact that this project is taking off in Lagos, the fastest-growing sub-national entity, means that it is bound to have significant national, regional, and continental impact. “This hub will providea better buying experience for consumers, help achieve a reduction in logistics costs, while guaranteeing the standardisation of quantity and quality for agricultural products.

