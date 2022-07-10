Business

Sanwo-Olu inaugurates GAC ultra-modern showroom, all-new GS4

Lagos State governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwoolu, has commissioned the ultra-modern GAC Motor showroom on Victoria Island, Lagos. The governor, who was visibly impressed with the drive of the company in Nigeria, stated that “Chief Diana Chen (Chairman of CIG Motors, franchise holder of GAC in Nigeria) is doing a great job”.

Sanwo-Olu expressed delight in the fact that GAC and Lagos state government have entered into a partnership to build an auto assembly plant which he expects to be commissioned this year in Ogba area of the state. The governor also unveiled the newly improved award winning GS4 Crossover SUV, which is a very popular model on Nigerian roads.

 

General Manager of CIG Motors, Jubril Arogundade, explained that the GS4 which is in its second generation, comes with ample leg room, three driving modes, amazing comfort and fuel economy as well as seamless navigation system.

 

Earlier, the governor was  conducted on a tour of the newly re-built state of the art GAC workshop which is located right behind the ultra-modern showroom and equipped with different sections such as Express maintenance, general repair, four wheel alignment, spray booth, metal repair, polishing and body mechanical.

In her remarks, the Chairman of CIG Motors, Chief Diana Chen stated that “we are so proud to open our showroom and workshop, and we plan to open five of such facilities across the country”.

 

She explained that with the opening of the G-Style showroom, the company is offering the G-Elite, G-Star and G-Family packages to different segments of the society which comes with numerous benefits. The company had earlier signed a memorandum of Understanding with Wema bank, as the bank undertakes to finance another batch of 1000 GAC units.

The event was graced by top government functionaries, diplomatic corps and captains of industries. GAC vehicles, coming mainly as sedans and Sports Utility Vehicles (SUV), have been widely accepted and being used across the country

 

