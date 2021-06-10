News

Sanwo-Olu inaugurates Ijede road, pays N500m compensation

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State yesterday commissioned the newly rehabilitated Ijede road with the payment of N500 million as compensation for property owners whose buildings were affected in the Igbogbo-Igbe road expansion project. Among those property owners who benefited from the compensation was a Nollywood actor, Babatunde Omidina, popularly known as Baba Suwe. They were considered as beneficiaries of the compensation because their properties were demolished to pave way for the Igbogbo-Igbe road expansion project. Baba Suwe got N3.1 million as compensation for his demolished property, while Malok Petrol Station got N100 million, Stir Oil and Gas Petrol got N36 million, Igbe Central Mosque, Degolu Junction, got N8 million.

New Telegraph gathered that the project was the first phase of upgraded Ijede Road (Itamaga to Ewu Elepe), which was 6. 05km. Ijede road is a major strategic road that cuts across four local council development areas (LCDAs), and the only road leading to Ijede, Gberigbe, Agura towns and other 37 communities in Ikorodu Local Government. Speaking during the ceremony, Sanwo-Olu said the completion of the road was a promise fulfilled 18 months after the project was flaggedoff despite the dwindling revenue occasioned by COVID- 19 and the #EndSARS protests devastation.

He said: “In December 2019, we were here to flag-off the extensive rehabilitation works on Ijede road. On that occasion, I made a promise that the contractor would immediately move to site and that the project would be delivered in 18 months. “At that time, we did not envisage the devastating impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and the effect of the ensuing lockdown on the way we work and implement our projects.

We also did not envision the #EndSARS protests that degenerated into the wanton destruction of lives and property. “Despite these challenges, and the dwindling financial resources of the state brought about by the effects of the COVID- 19 pandemic on private and public sector businesses, we however, kept our promise and the rehabilitated Ijede road (Itamaga-Ewu Elepe Section) is being delivered today as scheduled.”

