Sanwo-Olu inaugurates mini-housing scheme, vocational centre in Surulere

The Lagos State Development and Property Corporation’s (LSDPC) Love Garden, an opulently designed residential development in Surulere, rises from the dust of a dirty plot of land Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu on Tuesday, presided over the commissioning of the 20-unit two-bedroom apartments on Olorogun-Allen Street in Surulere. The neighbourhood erupted in celebration as soon as the mini-housing concept opened. Residents came out in large numbers to thank Governor Sanwo-Olu for converting what had formerly been a criminal hideout into a cozy residential asset.

The State Universal Basic Education Board owns the 2,719.30 square metres of property on which the suspended twin three-story structure is located (SUBEB). In addition, the Governor inaugurated an LSDPC-built vocational training facility on Owolewa Street in Surulere. Sanwo-Olu said that a significant security issue in the area had also been resolved as a result of the renovation of the abandoned site, which had not only provided housing for locals. The Governor stated that the change served as yet another affirmation of his government’s dedication to urban renewal and infrastructure renewal. He praised the two organisations for working together to bring about the advancement. “The property on which this project is located used to pose a security risk to the neighborhood’s residents.

The area used to be a sizable school compound before the school was relocated. People of questionable moral character seized control of the property and committed several crimes and threats to the safety of the locals. We spoke with SUBEB about transforming this dormant asset into a live asset. Today’s nicely built residential building is the result of LSDPC and SUBEB’s cooperation. In order to lessen the housing demands of our people, we have established an atmosphere that encourages government organisations to work together with the business sector.

The program’s beneficiaries can now raise their families in this lovely atmosphere and peaceful setting. Due to the removal of a significant threat to the peace in the community, everyone will now be able to coexist peacefully.’’ Sanwo-Olu noted that the intervention had assisted his administration in raising standards of living and that the creation of secure and comfortable housing plans for the citizens remained a vital priority of his Government’s programmes. He stated that in order to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals, the State Government was dedicated to expanding access to affordable, convenient housing and building collaborations with the private sector (SDGs). Before the year is over, the Governor promised, more housing projects will be launched. He tasked the recipients with upholding the framework and promoting actions that would protect the investment.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...