Sanwo-Olu inaugurates modular classroom block

Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo- Olu yesterday inaugurated the newly built containerised modular classroom block in Vetland Junior Gram mar School, Agege. The project was executed by the Special Committee on Rehabilitation of Public Schools (SCRPS). Sanwo-Olu said: “Seven months ago, I inaugurated an ultra-modern 18-classroom block with state-of-the-art sporting facilities at Elemoro Comprehensive Junior Secondary School, Ibeju-Lekki. On that occasion, I promised to replicate this across the education districts of Lagos State. We are keeping that promise, which is why we are here today, at Vetland Junior Grammar School.

“Our goal is to build schools of the future, public schools that are driven by cutting- edgetechnologyandthat can compete favourably with the best schools anywhere in the world. This containerized modular building being inaugurated today is made up of nine regular classrooms, three laboratories and four staff rooms. “All of these spaces are powered by solar panels, which means a guaranteed power supply to enable teaching and learning under the most conducive conditions. All the classrooms are equipped with interactive touch screens, and all the students will be given electronic tablets to aid both in-class and virtual learning.

“This is the future of public basic education in Nigeria and Africa and is a welcome milestone on our journey towards ensuring that no child is left behind in Lagos State. “So far, our administration has constructed more than 800 new classroom blocks in the public school system of Lagos State, while also completing the rehabilitation of about 200 public primary and secondary schools, with several others on-going.”

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...