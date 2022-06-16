News

Sanwo-Olu inaugurates new DSS office in Alimosho LG

Posted on Author Muritala Ayinla

Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu Thursday inaugurated the reconstructed office of the Department of State Services (DSS) in Alimosho Local Government.

The governor, who was represented by his Chief of Staff, Mr. Tayo Ayinde, who was a former Director at the security agency, said citing the office of the security agency in Alimosho was part of his administration’s commitment to ensuring security and welfare of the people remains the primary duty of his government.

“To further raise the bar of security and safety of lives and property, I approved the reconstruction of the existing office block of the DSS in Alimosho Local Government. It is our belief that sound intelligence is the basis of a good security network, that is why we deemed it necessary to upgrade the former office building to provide a conducive office accommodation equipped with necessary facilities,” Sanwo-Olu said.

The Head of Admin, Lagos State office of DSS, Mrs Adebisi Akinloye, who represented Director General of States Service, Yusuf Magaji Bichi commended the state government for fulfilling its mandate of ensuring adequate security is provided for Lagosians and supporting the agency.

She praised Governor Sanwo-Olu for leaving no stone unturned in providing security to Lagosians and promised the facility will be judiciously used for the purpose it was built for.

 

