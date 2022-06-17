News

Sanwo-Olu inaugurates new DSS office

Posted on Author Muritala Ayinla Comment(0)

Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu yesterday inaugurated the reconstructed office of the Department of State Services, (DSS) in Alimosho Local Government Area. He was represented by his Chief of Staff, Mr. Tayo Ayinde, a former director at the agency. According to Sanwo- Olu, building the office in Alimosho is part of his administration’s commitment to ensuring security and welfare of the people remains the primary duty of his government. He said: “To further raise the bar of security and safety of lives and property, I approved the reconstruction of the existing office block of the DSS in Alimosho LGA. “Itisourbelief thatsound Intelligence is the basis of a goodsecuritynetwork, thatis why we deemed it necessary to upgrade the former office building to provide a conducive office accommodation equipped with necessary facilities.” The Head of Admin, Lagos State office of DSS, Mrs Adebisi Akinloye, who represented the Director- General, Yusuf Bichi, commended the state government for ensuring adequate security is provided for Lagosians and supporting the agency.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Anambra guber: INEC bans church, police station campaigns

Posted on Author Okey Maduforo

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has banned parties from holding campaign rallies on church premises, police stations and public offices ahead of the November 6 gubernatorial election in Anambra State. Also, the election body warned parties not to compromise the COVID-19 pandemic protocols as directed by the Presidential Steering Committee on COVID-19 pandemic. It […]
News

FG can’t prevent kidnappings, killings –Adesina

Posted on Author Anayo Ezugwu

Special Adviser to President Muhammadu Buhari on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, has defended the Federal Government over the worsening insecurity in the country.   He said it was impossible for the Federal Government to prevent all the killings and kidnapping going on the country. Speaking on Channel Television programme, Politics Today, Adesina said no […]
News

Russia, fourth worst-hit country, sees record COVID deaths for second day in a row

Posted on Author Reporter

  Russia recorded on Friday its highest daily death toll for COVID-19-related deaths for the second day in a row, according to government reports. A government tally showed 815 COVID-19 fatalities over the past 24 hours and 22,277 new coronavirus cases, according to The Moscow Times. As of Thursday, the Russian government has reported 6,534,791 cumulative cases […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica