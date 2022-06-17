Sanwo-Olu inaugurates new DSS office

Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu yesterday inaugurated the reconstructed office of the Department of State Services, (DSS) in Alimosho Local Government Area. He was represented by his Chief of Staff, Mr. Tayo Ayinde, a former director at the agency. According to Sanwo- Olu, building the office in Alimosho is part of his administration’s commitment to ensuring security and welfare of the people remains the primary duty of his government. He said: “To further raise the bar of security and safety of lives and property, I approved the reconstruction of the existing office block of the DSS in Alimosho LGA. “Itisourbelief thatsound Intelligence is the basis of a goodsecuritynetwork, thatis why we deemed it necessary to upgrade the former office building to provide a conducive office accommodation equipped with necessary facilities.” The Head of Admin, Lagos State office of DSS, Mrs Adebisi Akinloye, who represented the Director- General, Yusuf Bichi, commended the state government for ensuring adequate security is provided for Lagosians and supporting the agency.

