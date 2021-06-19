Sanwo-Olu inaugurates road networks at Obalende, Ikoyi

As part of his administration’s agenda to ensure seamless transportation through network of roads across the state, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State has commissioned the rehabilitated and upgraded Lateef Jakande/ McDonald, Milverton and Thompson Avenue roads at Ikoyi-Obalande Local Council Development Area.

The governor described the project as a fulfillment of his administration’s vision of a Greater Lagos that is safe, clean and prosperous. He said that the development of road infrastructure is in line with the first pillar of the THEMES Agenda, which targets the provision of efficient, effective and sustainable road infrastructure that will support the state’s huge economic activities, eliminate traffic gridlocks, ensure ease of commuting, and ultimately serve as a critical enabler for Strategic Traffic Management and Transportation Master Plan.

Speaking while inaugurating the network of roads, Sanwo-Olu said that an audit of the state of road infrastructure carried out at the inception of his administration revealed that many roads in the urban centres had fallen into disrepair.

He described the situation as unacceptable to his administration, adding that that when the roads are bad, it slows down vehicular and sometimes pedestrian movement. He said that the man-hour lost in the traffic will definitely slow down the economy. He urged the residents and other stakeholders in the area to take ownership of the project through proper maintenance, adding that adequate and functional maintenance of the provided road is the responsibility of not only government but the community at large.

“We, therefore, recognise the need for continued collaboration with the community, both at the Residents Association and CDA levels, in order to promote and develop local initiatives for the community to participate in the maintenance thereby reducing the occurrence of road damage and infrastructure theft,’’ he said. In her remarks, the Special Adviser to the Governor on Works and Infrastructure, Mrs. Aramide Adeyoye, said that despite the devastating impact of COVID -19 pandemic and the various lockdowns that ensued thereafter as well as the impact of the End SARS protests, the four strategic networks of roads were completed and commissioned.

