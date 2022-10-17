Sanwo-Olu increases Lagos students’ bursary by 100%

Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State has approved an increment of 100 per cent on bursary payable to students of Lagos State origin in tertiary institutions across the country.

The Executive Secretary, Lagos State Scholarship Board, Mr Abdur Rahaman Lekki said in a statement on Sunday that the increment would take effect from the 2022/ 2023 academic session.

Lekki said he had already informed representatives of the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) Lagos state Chapter, and the National Union of Lagos State Students (NULASS) at a meeting at Alausa, Ikeja.

He said the meeting was held at the instance of the Special Adviser to Sanwo- Olu on Education, Mr Tokunbo Wahab.

Lekki said that the meeting had in attendance, the presidents and some executive members of both the two students union bodies, NANS and NULAS and representatives of the state government.

He said the 100 per cent bursary increment and other benefits were aimed at supporting the educational needs of students of Lagos State origin, to let them cope with the present economic reality.

Lekki also disclosed that the government at the just concluded State Economic Summit known as ”Ehingbeti Summit” had approved the resolutions on the establishment of Lagos Diaspora Scholarship Fund.

According to him, the scholarship fund is aimed at providing scholarship and bursary benefits generally to all Lagos State resident students in tertiary institutions, in any part of the country, to support their education.

He appealed to the students over a little delay in the payment of the remaining 2020/2021 and 2021/2022 bursary/ scholarship benefits.

The board secretary said that the delay was necessitated by the ongoing data-cleansing/verification exercise across all institutions by the state government.

“The ongoing data-cleansing/verification exercise is to ensure that only qualified students of Lagos state origin benefited from the scheme,” he said.

Lekki that the Lagos state scholarship board through the ongoing verification and data cleansing exercise discovered a fraudulent act, which was at the expense of the original students of the state that the scheme was meant for.

He said it was discovered that some people who either were no more students or not even students of any higher institution were benefiting from the scheme.

The board secretary assured that prompt payment of both bursary and scholarship benefits for the outstanding years would begin immediately after the ongoing exercise was completed.

Lekki also said the Board had scheduled assessment tests for fresh beneficiaries for the year 2022/2023 scholarship benefit for Oct. 29, as necessary details had been sent to qualified applicants.

While allaying the students’ fear that the state government was planning to stop the scheme, he said that there was no basis to stop it since there was provision for it in the state budget.

”I want you to remember that the state government just appointed a new board secretary to the Lagos State scholarship board for the administration of both bursary and scholarship benefits.

”That is even enough for you to know there was no plan at any time to stop the scheme. Both bursary and scholarship schemes will continue unstopped for the benefits of our students,” he said.

