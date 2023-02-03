News

Sanwo-Olu inspects Opebi-Mende-Ojota link bridges, roads

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has commended Julius Berger Nigeria Plc for the quality and progress of the ongoing works being executed on the Opebi- Mende-Ojota link bridges and roads project. The project is conceived by the Lagos State Government to ease the flow of traffic on the critical axis from Ikeja as well as to mitigate the intense inbound traffic from Ibadan into Lagos. Sanwo-Olu announced the commencement of the construction of the projecJanuary 26, 2022 revealing that it was conceived over 20 year ago. He thus described the project as a legacy of his administration to ease the burden of commuters. Months into the project, the Special Adviser to the Governor on Works and Infrastructures, Engr. Mrs Aramide Adeyoye recalled that with a total length of 3.9 kilometres, the project was designed to provide direct link between Opebi, Mende, Maryland and Ojota to Ikorodu road. Adding that the bridge would reduce the perennial traffic on Mobolaji Bank-Anthony Way, and traffic on other roads around the environment, Aramide said the project, designed in conjunction with the Lagos State Ministry of Transportation, will not only provide infrastructure solution, but also a transport solution that ensures value and relief for the motoring public. During his assessment visit to the site Monday, the Governor inspected the precast site and the site of the major bridge where tremendous progress has been accomplished in the laying of beams on the pillar frameworks of the bridges being constructed. On completion of the inspection, the governor told Julius Berger engineers on site: ‘‘I thank you very much. It is great to see this vision coming to such good reality. Keep it up. I thank the staff of the state ministry of works too.‘‘ Project Manager, Dennysenko said: ‘‘…we are aware of the importance and relevance of this project to the economy and ease of life for the people of Lagos State. So we will not fail in doing what we are expected to do to put in place the muchneeded relief to commuters and residents in the affected areas.”

 

