Sanwo-Olu installs 18 traditional rulers in nine months

The Lagos State Government yesterday said Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has installed no fewer than 18 traditional rulers in nine months just as his administration also mediated in 12 boundary disputes in the state. Speaking at the ongoing press briefing to mark the second year of Sanwo-Olu’s administration in office, the state’s Commissioner for Local Government and Community Affairs, Dr Wale Ahmed, said of the 18 monarchs, five were first class Obas while 13 others were second class Obas. According to Ahmed, the ministry also leveraged on the meticulous effort of the Standing Tribunal of Inquiry on Chieftaincy Matters, to ensure that chieftaincy issues were resolved in a way and manner that had efficiently reduced acrimony in various communities in the state. He said the welfare and capacity building of monarchs and chiefs in the state had remained a priority of this administration and that the ministry had ensured that the priority of the governor was actualised. Ahmed said: “This has also ensured continued improvement in government- traditional rulers’ relationship, such that the traditional institution is working in tandem with the state government to ensure that the dividends of governance reach the grassroots.”

