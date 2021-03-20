Sanwo-Olu: Investments in Lekki’ll tripple Lagos’ GDP

Lagos State Governor Bababjide Sanwo-Olu, yesterday said the multi-billion dollars investments in Lekki corridor would multiply Lagos Gross Domestic Product (GDP) and create jobs for millions of Nigerian youths when completed. The governor, who said the Lekki Seaport had potential to dramatically turnaround the state’s economy and generate employment for teeming Nigerians when completed in 2023, expressed satisfaction with the level of remarkable progress made so far in the multi-billion dollars investment.

Speaking during a twoday working visit to the major free zone concessions on Lekki Corridor, Governor Sanwo-Olu commended the partners for believing in the country and investing heavily in the state despite the COVID- 19-induced economic downturn experienced across the globe.

He said the investors had reasonable excuse to work away but chose to believe in the nation’s economy and Lagos and the host city. The governor described the three big concessions or big zones in the axis namely: The Lagos Free Zone and Lekki Port, the Lekki Free Trade Zone and the Dangote Refinary and Dangote Fertilizer as huge investments capable of changing the fortune of the nation and her citizens. Sanwo-Olu said: “The kind of investments that is happening in this corridor can indeed triple and quadruple the GDP of Lagos within the next 10-20 years. “That is the kind of thing that will excite all of us like Dabiri said, the kind of number that we are hoping this will galvanize to… it can only be a kind of commitment we must continue to strive to get it happen. “But the most interesting part of it is that our youths and young men and women will do something they are doing.”

