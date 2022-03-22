News

Sanwo-Olu: I’ve appointed almost 50 Perm Secs in 3 years

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

Muritala Ayinla Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, yesterday swore in three new permanent secretaries, saying that his administration has appointed close to 50 permanent secretaries since he assumed office.

 

According to the governor, almost 70 per cent of the current crop of permanent secretaries were appointed by the incumbent government to strengthen the civil service. Speaking during the swearing-in ceremony held at the Executive Chamber, Lagos House, Ikeja, Sanwo- Olu urged them to continue to remain committed and  serve the citizens diligently and competently.

 

The new Permanent Secretaries are Mrs. Adetutu Ososanya (Commerce, Industry and Cooperative), Mrs. Oyinade Nathan- Marsh (Tourism, Arts and  Culture) and Dr. Olufemi Oke-Osanyintolu (Lagos State Emergency Management Agency, LASEMA).

 

Sanwo-Olu noted that the appointment of the permanent secretaries was strictly based on the track records of performance in their previous offices held and therefore charged them to see their new appointments as call to service and be committed to the assignments given to them.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

NYSC sanctions 32 corps members as 5,720 pass out

Posted on Author Kayode Olanrewaju

No fewer than four corps members deployed to Lagos State for the compulsory one-year National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) scheme for 2020 Batch ‘A’ NYSC are to repeat the service year as 28 others had their service year extended by different months, ranging from one to three months, depending on the gravity of their offences. […]
News

CAC Registrar-General: Revised CAMA law makes deleting of firms cumbersome

Posted on Author Abdulwahab Isa Abuja

The Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC) has said that a provision in the revised Companies and Allied Matters Act, 2020, has restrained it from willfully deleting/ striking out names of registered business until after a ten-year period.   In the old CAMA, CAC was allowed to delete dormant business names after such firms were found inactive […]
News Top Stories

35 corps members test positive for COVID-19 in Ogun

Posted on Author Olufemi Adediran

At least 35 corps members have tested positive for COVID-19 at the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) camp in Sagamu, Ogun State. The state’s Commissioner for Health, Dr Tomi Coker disclosed this on Thursday while briefing journalists in Abeokuta on the upsurge of the third wave of COVID-19 in the state. Coker said some of […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica