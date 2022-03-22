Sanwo-Olu: I’ve appointed almost 50 Perm Secs in 3 years

Muritala Ayinla Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, yesterday swore in three new permanent secretaries, saying that his administration has appointed close to 50 permanent secretaries since he assumed office.

According to the governor, almost 70 per cent of the current crop of permanent secretaries were appointed by the incumbent government to strengthen the civil service. Speaking during the swearing-in ceremony held at the Executive Chamber, Lagos House, Ikeja, Sanwo- Olu urged them to continue to remain committed and serve the citizens diligently and competently.

The new Permanent Secretaries are Mrs. Adetutu Ososanya (Commerce, Industry and Cooperative), Mrs. Oyinade Nathan- Marsh (Tourism, Arts and Culture) and Dr. Olufemi Oke-Osanyintolu (Lagos State Emergency Management Agency, LASEMA).

Sanwo-Olu noted that the appointment of the permanent secretaries was strictly based on the track records of performance in their previous offices held and therefore charged them to see their new appointments as call to service and be committed to the assignments given to them.

