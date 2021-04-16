Sanwo-Olu kicks-off Rail Mass Transit Red Line

…263 structures to give way

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State has flagged-off the construction of the 37-km Rail Mass Transit Red Line, almost 38 years after the project was first conceptualised. However, at least 263 structures and 2,341 tenants and business owners will be when the construction begins. The Lagos mass transit rail dream began in 1983 during the tenure of the late Alhaji Lateef Jakande, but it was reportedly stopped by the then Federal Government. Sanwo-Olu has vowed to ensure that the Blue Line and the Red Line are completed to the memory of the late Jakande. The structures and businesses to be affected are located at Iju, Agege, Ikeja, Mushin, Yaba, Oyingbo as the project will traverse from Agbado to Marina, moving more than one million commuters daily. The rail corridor is expected to be constructed in three phases.

The first phase (Agbado-Iddo), expected to be completed in 24 months, will share track with the Federal Government’s Lagos-Ibadan Railway Modernisation Project up to Ebute-Metta. It will have its dedicated track from Ebute- Metta to Oyingbo and reduce travel time from about two and a half hours to just 35 minutes.

The passenger capacity of the first phase is 500 daily. At the proposed site of the Ikeja Train Station, Sanwo-Olu described the project as another initiative of his administration to deliver enduring infrastructure for the transport system and make Lagos a competitive mega city. According to him, the traffic management and transportation are vital pillars in his government’s development blueprint known as Project THEMES. The governor added that the agenda was being implemented with the goal to develop an efficient and sustainable transportation model that would improve mobility, promote economic growth and enhance the living conditions of residents.

He said: “Today’s flagoff of the construction of infrastructure for the standard gauge Red Line is another promise kept and it demonstrates, in practical terms, our commitment to achieve the objectives of traffic management and transportation pillar in our development agenda. This is because we recognise the role which an efficient transportation system plays in enhancing people’s quality of life and as a major driver of socio-economic development.” Sanwo-Olu expressed gratitude to President Muhammadu Buhari and the CBN Governor, Dr. Godwin Emefiele, for supporting the state to make the project a reality.

The governor also praised the bankers who facilitated the funding. He said: “The unique characteristics of the Red Line is its integration with the Ikeja Bus Terminal, Oshodi–Abule Egba Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) lane, the future Orange Line, which goes from Ikeja to Agbowa, and the General Aviation Terminal One of the Murtala Muhammed International Airport through a skywalk.” Also, the Commissioner for Transportation, Dr. Frederic Oladehinde, described the Red Line as a continuation of the implementation of the State’s Strategic Transport Master Plan, which made provision for six standard rail lines, one monorail, 14 BRT corridors and over 20 waterway routes. He said the intervention was a deliberate effort of the government and its development partners to make Lagos liveable beyond 2032.

