News

Sanwo-Olu: Lagos’ investment in tourism for jobs, wealth creation

Posted on Author Andrew Iro Okungbowa Comment(0)

The Lagos State government has disclosed that its huge investment in the tourism sector was designed for job and wealth creations for the teeming population of the state. That was even as it has reiterated its commitment to making Lagos State a choice destination in Africa, working in Partnership with the private sector. This was made known yesterday by Governor Babajide Sanwo–Olu, through the Commissioner for Tourism, Arts and Culture, Mrs. Uzmat Akinbile – Yussuf, while speaking on the state’s preparation for the celebration of this year’s World Tourism Day (WTD), which is billed to hold across the world on September 27.

‘‘We are leveraging on our investment in tourism for job and wealth creation, to curb youth restiveness, discover new tourism potentials and ultimately contribute significantly to the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) of the state,’’ said the governor, while justifying the reason for his administration’s dedication to tourism as one of its top agenda. On the WTD, he described the theme as timely; ‘‘The theme for this year’s WTD ‘Tourism and Rural Development’ is timely and quite apt considering the need to look inward and develop tourism attractions in rural areas as a strategy to make our domestic tourism more vibrant.

‘‘The ministry will hold a hybrid intense brainstorming and very incisive session as a way of celebrating WTD 2020. Tourism stakeholders who will be participating in the event will join the celebration through Zoom platform, Facebook Livestream on Lagos State Government and from four divisions of state, while a smaller number will join some high profile guests at the physical event taking place in Ikeja.”

He stated that: ‘‘We hope that the event would further enhance our road map for the Ministry to going forward in discovering more tourism sites for development, hence the reason we are involving tourism stakeholders across the five divisions of the state to participate in the event.

‘‘This year’s celebration, for obvious reasons, is very unique and at the same time peculiar in the history of the entire world coming at a time when tourism activities is suffering a serious setback due to the inactivity in the sector occasioned by COVID- 19 pandemic. ‘‘The ministry is working hard to transform Lagos State into a tourism and entertainment hub in Africa by exploring, promoting the potentials that abound in the State, as well as supporting the thriving entertainment and arts industry as a viable platform to attract visitors and also create jobs in the state.’’

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Rivers Police rescue woman after three days in

Posted on Author Our Reporters

A woman identified as Mrs Chizoba Eke, who was declared missing in Rivers State, has been found, days after she was abducted. Chizoba was recovered from a well on Thursday in an uncompleted building at Igwuruta community in Ikwerre Local Government Area of the state. The mother of two, who was kidnapped from her home […]
News

APC Committee disqualifies winner of Imo Senatorial primaries

Posted on Author Johnchuks Onuanyim Abuja

There was a new twist to primaries of the All Progressives Congress in the lmo North Senatorial District, Imo State as candidate declared winner, Hon. Frank Ibezim was allegedly disqualified from contesting the primaries by the Screening Committee.   Chairman of the Screening Committee, Dr. Lawrence Chukwu, made the revelation yesterday at a press briefing […]
News

Obi tasks leaders on transparency, accountability

Posted on Author Our Correspondants

Vice Presidential Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party(PDP) in the last election, Mr Peter Obi, has called on Nigerian leaders to imbibe the good virtues of accountability and transparency in public office.   Obi, who made this known to mark the 4th African Anti-Corruption Day held on Saturday, said it was time the country broke […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: