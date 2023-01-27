Sanwo-Olu: Lagos, pacesetter for Nigeria as global rice exporter

The Governor of Lagos State, Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu, has disclosed that the newly commissioned ultra modern Lagos integrated rice mill complex, Imota, on the outskirts of Lagos will prove Nigeria as a pacesetter in rice export globally. Sanwo-Olu made this known during the commissioning of the largest integrated rice mill in Africa and the third largest in the world situated in the state.

The governor said no fewer than 250,000 direct and indirect jobs would be created from the 32 metric-tonnes-per-hour (MTPH)) capacity. Sanwo-Olu said that Nigeria was in the quest of attaining food security with the Lagos rice mill at a period food crisis is ravaging the world amidst COVID-19, Russian- Ukraine war, climate change and insecurity. According to him, agriculture is the future of Nigeria’s food sufficiency, adding that the rice mill had put Nigeria on a platter of gold in global rice production. In addition, he stated that the rice mill was in line with its rice policy in Nigeria’s agric sector to make local rice flood the country and also to promote what “we eat locally.” Sanwo-Olu added that the integrated rice mill is expected to produce 2.5 million metric tonnes production of bags of 50kg annually in output. He explained that the mill had two warehouses and 16 silos of installed capacity.

The governor added that the rice mill would boost the state’s economy and the transformation of the state as a net rice producer. According to him, it will create about 250,000 in new jobs; 15,000 direct jobs and 235,000 indirect jobs for Lagosians. He said Eko rice wss part of the state’s support to the clarion call by the Federal Government’s rice policy in line with local rice production. In addition, the Eko rice will bring down rice prices and improve stability in the country. He said that Nigeria had a seven million metric tonnes rice consumption annually in which the Eko rice would play significant role of about 4.4 million metric tonnes demand capacity.

Sanwo Olu said: “Integrated rice milling operation in the state started on the success of the rice for job programme which started in 2008. “The programme covered all aspects of the rice value chain. Paddy processing was done in cottage mills. “The programme graduated about 1,000 rice farmers across the value chain with different brands of packaged Ofada rice in 500g and 1kg. The programme birthed the first integrated mill in South-West Nigeria, a 2.5MTPH mill in Imota which was in operation till 2016. The mill had an annual output of 120,000 bags of 50kg rice. “The Lagos Rice Mill, Imota, as presently called, is a 2 X 16MTPH standing on an area of 8.5Ha land with an annual paddy requirement of over 240,000MT to produce 2.5 million bags of 50kKg rice per annum. “The mill will generate about 250,000 direct and indirect jobs to Lagosians.”

