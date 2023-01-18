News

Sanwo-Olu: Lagos produces 2m litres of residential wastewater per day

The wife of the Lagos State Governor, Mrs Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu, says the state generates 2.2 million cubic meters of untreated domestic wastewater daily. She made this known on Monday in Victoria Island at a” three-day workshop on Regulating Urban Sanitation Services: Faecal Sludge/Waste Management Guidelines and Standards”.

Sanwo-Olu said the 2.2 million litres of untreated domestic wastewater generated daily was based on the 120 litres of water used per person per day. She said that with a population of over 20 million and annual growth of 2.9 per cent, sanitation management was currently a challenge in Lagos state. According to her, the dire situation on ground calls for all hands to be on deck, to ensure effective and efficient regulation of faecal sludge management.

She said that this would help to safeguard the environment and protect water resources of the state, and mitigating events of waterborne diseases. ”As a Medical Doctor, I am conscious of the fact that all waterborne diseases are deadly. “Experts have also established that there is an unbreakable relationship between health and the environment. They are both intertwined! “As a matter of fact, the negative impact of inadequate and improper regulation of faecal sludge management on the health of people in general and children, in particular, is crystal clear and well known,” he said.

 

