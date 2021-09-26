Sanwo-Olu: Lagos rail projects to be operational by 2023

Governor Babajide Sanwo- Olu of Lagos State yesterday assured Lagosians that the rail projects would become operational by 2023, saying that contractors are working to ensure the projects are delivered on record time.

The governor also hinted that engineering students from both federal and state-owned higher institutions would begin to learn practical experience from rail construction projects in the proper skills-transfer model as the state government plans to work with the University of Lagos (UNILAG), Lagos State University (LASU) and Yaba College of Technology on the modality.

Speaking after inspecting the multi-billion Naira Blue and Redline Rail Projects, Sanwo- Olu, said that the Projects are going to be one of the biggest stations outside Marina.

According to him, “We are still on track, by the grace of God or the first quarter of 2023, you (Lagosians) will begin to see your trains moving on these two corridors.”

He explained that the skill transfer initiative will enable the students to learn practical experience of the rail construction projects, adding that the initiative would enable them to see the bridge, road and rail construction.

Sanwo-Olu added: “Part of the things we have been telling our contractors is that we need to have proper skills transfer. So we will be working with LASU, UNILAG and Yabatech, where we will be having students of Engineering that will have a feel of what rail construction is all about.

They will come and see the bridge, road and rail construction as a learning tool, so that they can see how these are being done. So our contractors can take them as interns. There are few hiccups but we believe we will surmount them.”

