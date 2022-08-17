News

Sanwo-Olu: Lagos Rice Mill Project ready October

…mulls partnership with Oodu’a Investment

Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has said that the multi-billion naira Imota Rice Mill project will be ready by October, describing it as the biggest single rice mill in the country. The governor spoke when he received the Share Certificate of Lagos State Government from the Oodu’a Investment Company Limited, a company jointly owned by the six South- West states.

The Share Certificate was presented to Governor Sanwo-Olu by the Chairman, Oodu’a Investment Company Limited, Otunba Bimbo Ashiru during a courtesy visit to the governor by the company’s board members and management team at Lagos House, Ikeja. Speaking after receiving the Share Certificate, Governor Sanwo-Olu said Lagos State Government was willing to partner with Oodu’a Investment Company to deepen the relationship among South-West states in agriculture, hospitality, oil and gas, tourism and other business opportunities. “We thank you very much for putting paid to doubting Thomases who are not sure whether Lagos State has been brought in as part of Oodu’a Investment. Lagos State before now has been accepted as equal partner, equal shareholder with governments of the five other states and we are all equal stakeholders in the group.

“We thank you very much for presenting our Share Certificate to us. We have enjoyed dividends a couple of times already and it goes to show that our investment is yielding the right results Lagos State is happy that we have made that investment and we are part of a great and bigger agenda called the Oodu’a Investment.

“The Rice Mill will be commissioned in October or November depending on the timing of our guest. It is something that we all need to celebrate. That would be the biggest single rice mill in the country and it is a pride for all of us.” Governor Sanwo-Olu while commending the board and management of the Oodu’a Investment Company Limited for their commitment urged them to have a long term view and make it a company that will outlive them.

“We are happy you are building a company that will outlive all of us. If our fathers can take it up 45 years ago to what it is now, we also must have a longtime view to ensure that we can position that company for another 30, 40 years from today. We will give you all the necessary support, cooperation and encouragement,” he advised. Speaking earlier, Ashiru, who said Lagos State was a bonafide member of the Oodu’a Investment Company Limited, stated that the board members and management team visited Governor Sanwo-Olu to appreciate him and Lagos State Government for their support to the company. He said they decided to hand over the Share Certificate to Governor Sanwo-Olu to silence doubting Thomases who do not believe that Lagos State was part of the Oodua’s Investment Company. He said the focus of the board and management team, with the caliber of people of integrity managing the affairs of the company, is to make Oodu’a Investment Company Limited a world-class company.

 

