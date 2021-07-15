Sanwo-Olu: Lagos to sustain tree planting policies

The Lagos State government yesterday emphasized the collective desire to build a prosperous and environmentally- sustainable city that would promote a habitable environment. Governor Babajide Sanwo- Olu made this known in Lagos during the celebration of the annual tree planting exercise at Urban Forest Park, Abraham Adesanya, Ajah, Lagos State. Sanwo-Olu while speaking on this year’s exercise with the theme; “Restore and Recover,” highlighted the critical importance of trees in healing the world from the devastating effect of the COVID-19 pandemic. He said: “Since the beginning of Lagos State’s annual tree planting exercise over a decade ago, this year’s edition is the most significant.

Like this: Like Loading...