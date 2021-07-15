News

Sanwo-Olu: Lagos to sustain tree planting policies

Posted on Author Michael Adediran Comment(0)

The Lagos State government yesterday emphasized the collective desire to build a prosperous and environmentally- sustainable city that would promote a habitable environment. Governor Babajide Sanwo- Olu made this known in Lagos during the celebration of the annual tree planting exercise at Urban Forest Park, Abraham Adesanya, Ajah, Lagos State. Sanwo-Olu while speaking on this year’s exercise with the theme; “Restore and Recover,” highlighted the critical importance of trees in healing the world from the devastating effect of the COVID-19 pandemic. He said: “Since the beginning of Lagos State’s annual tree planting exercise over a decade ago, this year’s edition is the most significant.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Miyetti Allah seeks arrest, prosecution of suspected Plateau monarch’s killers

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani,

…describe late monarch as peace loving The Plateau State chapter of the Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN), has charged relevant security agencies on the urgent need to identify, arrest and prosecute suspected killers of the Gwom Rung and Acting District Head of Foron Barkin Ladi Local Government Area, Da Bulus Chuwang Jang. […]
News Top Stories

FG releases WAEC, NECO, common entrance exams’ schedule

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa

A comprehensive schedule for various national examinations, holding from 17th August to 18th November, 2020, for graduating classes has been released by the Federal Government. The schedule was an offshoot from the series of meetings held between the Ministers of Education and all the Chief Executives of examination bodies in the country. Minister of State […]
News

Danbatta is Moneyreport’s ‘Man of the year’

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

The Executive Vice Chairman and CEO of the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), Professor Umar Garba Danbatta , is MONEYReport Magazine’s ‘MAN OF THE YEAR ‘(2020).   Making the announcement in Lagos over the weekend, the Publisher and Executive Editor of MONEYReport Magazine and Publications, Mr Nik Ogbulie, noted that Danbatta emerged winner after considerations by […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica