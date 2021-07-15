Sanwo-Olu: Lagos to sustain tree planting policies

The Lagos State government yesterday emphasized the collective desire to build a prosperous and environmentally- sustainable city that would promote a habitable environment. Governor Babajide Sanwo- Olu made this known in Lagos during the celebration of the annual tree planting exercise at Urban Forest Park, Abraham Adesanya, Ajah, Lagos State. Sanwo-Olu while speaking on this year’s exercise with the theme; “Restore and Recover,” highlighted the critical importance of trees in healing the world from the devastating effect of the COVID-19 pandemic. He said: “Since the beginning of Lagos State’s annual tree planting exercise over a decade ago, this year’s edition is the most significant.
Related Articles
Miyetti Allah seeks arrest, prosecution of suspected Plateau monarch’s killers
…describe late monarch as peace loving The Plateau State chapter of the Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN), has charged relevant security agencies on the urgent need to identify, arrest and prosecute suspected killers of the Gwom Rung and Acting District Head of Foron Barkin Ladi Local Government Area, Da Bulus Chuwang Jang. […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
FG releases WAEC, NECO, common entrance exams’ schedule
A comprehensive schedule for various national examinations, holding from 17th August to 18th November, 2020, for graduating classes has been released by the Federal Government. The schedule was an offshoot from the series of meetings held between the Ministers of Education and all the Chief Executives of examination bodies in the country. Minister of State […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Danbatta is Moneyreport’s ‘Man of the year’
The Executive Vice Chairman and CEO of the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), Professor Umar Garba Danbatta , is MONEYReport Magazine’s ‘MAN OF THE YEAR ‘(2020). Making the announcement in Lagos over the weekend, the Publisher and Executive Editor of MONEYReport Magazine and Publications, Mr Nik Ogbulie, noted that Danbatta emerged winner after considerations by […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)