Sanwo-Olu: Lagos was bankrupt before Tinubu revived our economy

Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu Thursday called on women to mobilise massively to elect the Presidential candidate of All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Tinubu as Nigeria’s President in 2023, recalling how he (Tinubu) revived the economy of the state from bankruptcy in 1999 as governor.

Sanwo-Olu, who spoke at the closing ceremony of the 22nd National Women’s Conference of the Committee of Wives of Lagos State Officials (COWLSO) held at Eko Hotels and Suites, Victoria Island, Lagos, said the way to build the nation of our collective dreams is for women to mobilise their husbands, cousins, and children to vote for Tinubu who has a track excellent excellence performance.

The governor, who was represented by his deputy, Dr. Obafemi Hamzat, said: “We are a nation of history and part of our problem as a nation is that we have forgotten our history; is that we have westernised ourselves; is that we have broken our developmental trend. How do we bring it back? We must bring it back by allowing people who have precedents to do the work. It is as simple as that.

“Look at how beautiful and impactful this conference has been. It is because everybody came together to work hard led by a very competent First Lady. So, if we want a nation where our own children and grandchildren will be happier than us, it is time to vote for a man who has done it before.

“There are no two ways about it; we must look at what people have done and how they have done it. People forget that in 1999, Lagos State was bankrupt; this state did not have a single ambulance in 1999. Only seven percent of the roads in Lagos State were tarred in 1999. So, a lot has happened and the foundation was laid by the man Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.”

Also speaking, Borno State Governor, Prof Babagana Zulum called for deliberate actions against hurdles that stifle development of women and their participation in governance and development.

