Sanwo-Olu: Lagosians to witness more people-oriented projects in 24 months

Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, yesterday rendered account of stewardship of his administration in the last two years, saying his administration had delivered on the THEMES developmental agenda as promised the electorate.

He said the totality of his administration’s efforts were geared towards ensuring a safe and secure society, where youth employment is guaranteed. Speaking at the “2021 State of the State Address” held at the Lagos House, Ikeja, which was attended by his deputy, Dr. Obafemi Hamzat, members of his cabinet, traditional rulers, political gladiators, captains of industries and media executives, Sanwo- Olu said the ‘Greater Lagos’ collectively envisioned by Lagosians is closer now than ever before. He said: “We are exceedingly happy with the progress we have made in the last two years.

Our accomplishments have placed us at a vantage position from where we can now catch a Glimpse of the Greater Lagos we envisioned together. “As a government, we have consistently matched our word with action and worked tirelessly to transform into reality our shared aspiration of making Lagos one of the most functional and habitable cities in the world. We can do it; we will do it. We have laid a very solid foundation for the transformation of our State through strategic interventions and meaningful executions beyond this period.”

The governor said his administration is working tirelessly to deliver the Fourth Mainland Bridge, Imota Rice mill, Integrated Mass Transit System, which includes the blue and red line rail projects, water transportation, Bus Reform Initiative (BRI) as well as other infrastructure to Lagosians within next two years. He added that completing the projects within the next 24 months would bring absolute transformation to the livelihoods and the economy of our dear state, noting that his administration spent the last 729 days laying the foundation for all these to happen seamlessly.

Speaking on his government’s plan for the state, Sanwo-Olu said Lagosians should expect to see the first passenger movement on the rail transportation before the end of his administration, adding that the incumbent government will build and complete intermodal bus terminals at Ajah, Abule Egba, Iju, Ojota and Anthony Village before the end of his tenure.

He said: “As a government, we have undertaken several innovative means of ensuring that citizens’ travel experiences are palatable. We, therefore, believe that the construction of the 37km 4th Mainland Bridge will significantly change the face of transportation and movement in Lagos State.”

