Sanwo-Olu: Lagosians’lldecide my 2nd term when race begins

Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo- Olu yesterday broke the silence over his second term ambition, saying that Lagosians will decide when the race for the governorship electioneering campaigns begins. Sanwo-Olu, however, said that he is not concerned or bothered about the ambition but remained focus on what more campaign promises he needed to fulfill before the end of his four year-tenure, which he said, he has spent about 66.5 percent of the it.

Speaking on Sunrise Daily, a Channels Television breakfast programme, Governor Sanwo- Olu, who refused to comment on whether he has such ambition but said when it is time, he would consult and seek advice before taking such moves. The Governor, who was responding to question on the plan for the second term, said that the race for the governorship had not been been declared opened, adding that he has administration has spent about twothird of his tenure. He said: “As we speak, we have done two-third of our time. About 66 or 67.5 percent of our time. We are counting it every day. The field is not open yet.

The race has not been declared opened. But for me is that this four years that I have promised my people, I put every bit of my sweat into it. I will ask, I will consult when it is time that is how to get it done but one must keep focus.” Meanwhile speaking on his administration’s stride on infrastructure, Sanwo-Olu said that construction of tracks, terminals, communication gadgets, acquisition of rolling stock and others), which are items on the Government balance sheet, has limited the factors that will determine the price of riding on the trains to running and maintenance cost, payment of personnel and few others.

His words: “Our administration is willing to extend the cost-recovery period or tenure of operation in order to ensure that fares on the trains will be affordable. Also, riding at peak and off-peak periods may also attract different fares thus giving passengers the option to plan their journeys cost-effectively. “We are also working to establish a city-to-city relationship with Istanbul in Turkey, a city with similar demography and metro infrastructure, by which key personnel can be exposed to best practices and trained on regular, general and routine maintenance for operational efficiency”.

Speaking further, Governor Sanwo-Olu affirmed that the various projects of the administration, driven by the vision to reduce and predict travel time and ensure convenience for mass movement of people from one part of the State to another, will provide an efficient transport system that will address the State’s traffic challenges. “There is deep thought to these projects and a strong policy document; the State Transportation Master Plan (STMP), which dictates that a megacity such as Lagos can only be run when all the transport modes are effectively and efficiently integrated and utilised.

 

