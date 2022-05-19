News

Sanwo-Olu lauds Airtel for CRS initiatives

Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has commended Airtel Nigeria for its support for underprivileged Nigerians, describing the telecom company as a role model to be emulated. Speaking at the 6th Airtel Touching Lives programme, the governor, who was represented by the Commissioner for Economic Planning and Budget, Mr. Sam Egube, said: “Airtel is leading as an example for individuals and institutions. They have exhibited the true Lagosian spirit of working in unity, by joining the government in raising a sustainable nation.
The governor used the occasion to call on others to follow the worthy example of the company, saying: ‘‘Therefore, as individuals and organisations, let us also make efforts to reach out and empower the less privileged as Airtel is doing.” Wife of the governor of Ogun State, Mrs. Bamidele Abiodun, who was also present at the event, lauded Airtel’s efforts in providing relief for the vulnerable and sustaining a robust campaign to encourage other organisations to embrace philanthropy. Former Chairman, First Bank Nigeria Plc, Ibukun Awosika, thanked Airtel for going the extra mile to take a bit of the burden away from some hardworking Nigerians through its CSR Initiative.

 

