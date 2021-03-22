Sanwo-Olu lauds Dangote over refinery, fertiliser progress report

Lagos State governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has commended the Dangote Group for situating the biggest investment in the country in Lagos State, and for the positive development which the Dangote Oil Refinery and Dangote Fertiliser Complex would bring to Lagos and the Nigerian economy.

President of the Dangote Group, Aliko Dangote, on his part thanked the governor for his support and for making Lagos a haven for investors, and said the Dangote Group would do its best to make the Epe axis a hub of industrialisation through job creation and other economic empowerment activities. Speaking during a facility tour of the Dangote Oil Refinery,

Petrochemical Complex, Fertiliser Plant and Subsea Gas Pipeline Projects at Ibeju-Lekki weekend, Sanwo-Olu said the refinery and fertiliser projects would meet the yearnings of Nigerians, and also bring exciting times ahead for government.

The governor was received by the President/CE Dangote Industries Limited, Aliko Dangote; Group Executive Director, Strategy, Capital Projects & Portfolio Development, Dangote Industries Limited, Devakumar Edwin, and the Chief Operations Officer, Dangote Oil Refinery Company, Giuseppe Surace, who guided him and his top officials around the vast complex.

To allay the fears of Nigerians, Sanwo-Olu said “for all those who are doubting, the Dangote refinery is activated, the fertiliser plant is activated, and these investments will rejuvenate the entire Ibeju-Lekki-Epe trade corridor.”

