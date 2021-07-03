Metro & Crime

Sanwo-Olu lauds Lagos Assembly for backing establishment of 2 new varsities

Posted on Author Muritala Ayinla Comment(0)

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos yesterday commended the leadership and members of the Lagos State House of Assembly for giving legislative backing to the proposed establishment of two new Universities of Education and Science and Technology by the state government.
New Telegraph learnt that the state government is currently making  moves to upgrade the  Adeniran Ogunsanya College of Education, Ijanikin and Sir Michael Otedola College of Primary Education, Epe   to Lagos State University of Education, while the Lagos State Polytechnic, Ikorodu  would be  upgraded to Lagos State University of Science and Technology with a particular interest in vocational and entrepreneurship skills development for job security .
The governor, who also attributed his administration’s success in the implementation of its Education and Technology Pillar as encapsulated in the T.H.E.M.E.S development agenda  to  understanding, cordial working relationship and genuine commitment to good governance  demonstrated  by  the RT. Hon. Mudashiru Ajayi Obasa-led House of Assembly in the State.
Speaking through his Special Adviser to  on Education, Barrister Tokunbo Wahab, Governor  Sanwo-Olu, noted that their establishment may be faster and earlier  than expected, giving the urgent attention and serious legislative backing giving to the matter at the floor of the House by the law makers.
The governor, who eulogized the House for supporting good governance in the state through quality legislations, affirmed that  the House on Thursday, debated two bills proposing the establishment of the two tertiary institutions – a University of Education and a University of Science and Technology – in the state. He  expressed happiness that the  bills had scaled second reading on  the floor of the state House of  Assembly.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Three students abducted as gunmen invade Benue varsity

Posted on Author Cephas Iorhemen, Makurdi

Unknown gunmen on Saturday invaded the Federal University of Agriculture, Makurdi in Benue State and abducted three students.   New Telegrapgh learnt that the kidnappers stormed the North Core part of the institution shooting sporadically at about 10:20 pm and headed straight to the university’s lecture theatre where the students were studying and abducted and […]
Metro & Crime

Woman sets ex-lover’s house, new girlfriend ablaze in Lagos — Police

Posted on Author Reporter

  A 19-year-old girl, Jemila Ibrahim, has been arrested in Lagos for allegedly setting ablaze the home and girlfriend of her ex-lover at the Festac area of the state, leading to the death of the victim. According to a statement by Olumuyiwa Adejobi, the Lagos police spokesperson, the incident happened on November 18 at Monkey […]
Metro & Crime

Three convicted in Ogun, Oyo over Cybercrimes

Posted on Author Sola Adeyemo,

The Economic and Financial Crimes COmmission (EFCC), Ibadan Zonal Office, on Wednesday, secured the conviction of three Internet fraudsters in Ogun and Oyo states. The convicts according to the Head of Media of the EFCC, Wilson Uwujaren in a statement made available to New Telegraph in Ibadan Thursday, are: Afolabi Gbolahan, Gbolahan Sodiq Atanda and […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica