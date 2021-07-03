Sanwo-Olu lauds Lagos Assembly for backing establishment of 2 new varsities

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos yesterday commended the leadership and members of the Lagos State House of Assembly for giving legislative backing to the proposed establishment of two new Universities of Education and Science and Technology by the state government.

New Telegraph learnt that the state government is currently making moves to upgrade the Adeniran Ogunsanya College of Education, Ijanikin and Sir Michael Otedola College of Primary Education, Epe to Lagos State University of Education, while the Lagos State Polytechnic, Ikorodu would be upgraded to Lagos State University of Science and Technology with a particular interest in vocational and entrepreneurship skills development for job security .

The governor, who also attributed his administration’s success in the implementation of its Education and Technology Pillar as encapsulated in the T.H.E.M.E.S development agenda to understanding, cordial working relationship and genuine commitment to good governance demonstrated by the RT. Hon. Mudashiru Ajayi Obasa-led House of Assembly in the State.

Speaking through his Special Adviser to on Education, Barrister Tokunbo Wahab, Governor Sanwo-Olu, noted that their establishment may be faster and earlier than expected, giving the urgent attention and serious legislative backing giving to the matter at the floor of the House by the law makers.

The governor, who eulogized the House for supporting good governance in the state through quality legislations, affirmed that the House on Thursday, debated two bills proposing the establishment of the two tertiary institutions – a University of Education and a University of Science and Technology – in the state. He expressed happiness that the bills had scaled second reading on the floor of the state House of Assembly.

