Sanwo-Olu lauds Lagos Assembly for backing two new varsities

Posted on Author Muritala Ayinla

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos yesterday commended the leadership and members of the Lagos State House of Assembly for giving legislative backing to the proposed establishment of two new Universities of Education and Science and Technology by the State Government.

 

Sunday Telegraph gathered that the state government is currently making moves to upgrade the Adeniran Ogunsanya College of Education, Ijanikin and Sir Michael Otedola College of Primary Education, Epe to Lagos State University of Education, while the Lagos State Polytechnic, Ikorodu  would be upgraded to Lagos State University of Science and Technology with a particular interest in vocational and entrepreneurship skills development for job security .

 

The governor, who also attributed his administration success in the implementation of its Education and Technology Pillar as encapsulated in the T.H.E.M.E.S development agenda to understanding, cordial working relationship and genuine commitment to good governance demonstrated by the RT. Hon. Mudashiru Ajayi Obasa-led House of Assembly in the State.

 

Speaking through his Special Adviser on Education, Tokunbo Wahab, Sanwo – Olu, noted that their establishment may be faster and earlier than expected, giving the urgent attention and serious legislative backing given to the matter on the floor of the House by the Law makers.

 

The governor, who praised the House for supporting good governance in the state through quality legislations, affirmed that the House on Thursday debated two bills proposing the establishment of two tertiary institutions – a University of Education and a University of Science and Technology – in the state.

 

He expressed happiness that the bills had scaled second reading on the floor of the State House of Assembly. According to him, it is evident that LASU alone could no longer cope with the admission needs of the larger students’ population of the State, hence, the need for the establishment of more Universities.

 

Hence, he said that the two Universities, when commenced, will help to add value to science, technology, vocational and entrepreneurship skills development needed for rapid socio -economic growth of the State and the nation at large.

 

According to him, the bills, which scaled second reading on the floor of the House as at Thursday, and presided over by the Speaker, Rt. Hon. Mudashiru Obasa, have been committed to the House Committee on Education (Tertiary) which is expected to report back in two weeks.

