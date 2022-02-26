Arts & Entertainments

Sanwo-Olu lauds Nigerian Army for promoting culture

The Governor of Lagos State, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has commended the leadership of the Nigeria Army, particularly the 15 Field Engineers Regiment, Badagry, Lagos, for its efforts at enhancing national cohesion through promotion of the nation’s rich cultural heritage among its officers, soldiers and the general public.

He stated this at the just concluded 2021 West African Social Activities (WASA) of the Regiment. Sanwo-Olu’s special Adviser on Tourism, Arts and Culture, Mr. Solomon Bonu, represented him at the occasion. His words: “May I commend the tenacity and amiable leadership of the 15 Field Engineers Regiment and its officers and soldiers who have proven their mettle of leadership by changing the narrative of the Nigerian Army from that of the most vilified to the most commended Army by making sure an activity as WASA that promotes the rich cultural heritage of the Nigerian people is still up and running in this barracks.

“I also want congratulate and commend the Commanding Officer, Lieutenant Colonel Mohammed Bello, the officers and men of the 15 Field Engineers Regiment for organising such a cultural event. Your selfless sacrifices, dedication and commitment towards restoring law and order, peace and security in various parts of our dear country are exemplary.” In his opening remarks, Bello expressed profound gratitude to the Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Farouk Yahaya and the GOC 81 Division, Major General Lawrence Fejokwu, for always providing officers and soldiers of the regiment with the needed logistics support in peace and war times.

He also assured the general public that the Nigeria Army would continue to defend the nation against criminal elements so that their lives and properties would remain safe and secure. He noted that the West African Social Activities is an annual event in the Nigeria Army; “which affords officers, soldiers alongside their families and friends the rare opportunity to interact freely in an enabling environment.

“WASA is also a forum through which the authorities of the Nigeria Army foster national cohesion and promote the various rich cultural heritages of all the ethnic groups in our regiments. Thus, enhancing civil-military relationship in all army barracks.” 2021 WASA featured Hausa, Yoruba, Igbo, Fulani, and Egun communities at the 15 Field Engineers Regiment, through showcasing of dance performances and masquerade displays as well as tug of war routine.

 

Our Reporters

