Sanwo-Olu Lauds PEARL Awards

-Says Initiative Drives Growth on Capital Market

Governor of Lagos State, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu said the integrity, consistency and the transparency of the process of PEARL Awards Nigeria over the years underscores why players in the Capital Market looked forwards to emerging Winners year-on-year.

Sanwo-Olu, who was the Chief Guest of Honour at the 25th edition of the Awards held at the Eko Hotels and Suite on Sunday, November 27, 2022, in Lagos, asserted that PEARL Awards has contributed immensely to driving growth of the stock market over the years.

According to him, “As an investment banker myself, I recall that year-on year, we all strive to win at the PEARL Awards.The Awards is one of the key initiativesthat shape the direction of the market with the transparent processes that reveal the performance of different sectors of the Nigerian Exchange.”

He further posited, “the PEARL Awards is an institutionthat has paid its due, it has remained credible, it is an award that has remained steadfast, and it is an award that has promoted the Capital Market being the market of last resort.”

He went further to say that the capital market needs the stability that the institutions like PEARL Awards give it, to be able to function best in their role of providing the necessary cushion to the economy, including long-term funding for different stakeholders.

In a first that was introduced in the 27 years history of the Awards, Alhaji Aliko Dangote was awarded the PEARL Lifetime Achievement Award for his unparalleled contribution and the impact of his entrepreneurial and industrial revolution across Nigeria and different African markets.

Tayo Orekoya, the President of the PEARL Awards said, the Lifetime Award was instituted in commemoration of the 25th Anniversary to recognise and honour the impact of his business innovations and contributions across the continent, while indicating thatthe award will only be conferred once in every ten years.

“The Lifetime Award is one of our ways of encouraging enduring business footprints across the continent, beyond the Nigerian Exchange where data for the PEARL Awards is currently being mined from”.

“We have increasingly seen Nigerian quoted companies go beyond the borders of the Exchange across the continent and in some situations across the continent to deliver value, innovation, and reputable performance that is worth acknowledging. However, we would consider this once in a decade, in a bid to encourage depth, consistency, and a proven purpose.”

At the 2022 Awards, TotalEnergies Marketing Nigeria Plc emerged winner of the Overall Highest Award, the PEARL of the Nigeria Stock Market for 2022, which speaks to their outstanding performance across different indices, including carting away the Good Corporate Governance Award. They were also the best-performing company in the Oil and Gas Sectorial Leadership category.

Presco Nigeria Plc won the Sectorial Leadership for Agriculture, while Fidelity Bank carted home the honours for the Financial Services (Banking), and NEM Insurance Plc, edged out contemporaries for the Financial Services (Insurance) title and United Capital Plc were best performers for the Financial Services (Other Financial Institutions).

Vitafoam Nigeria Plc was tops in the Consumer Goods (House Hold Products), while Flour Mills Nigeria Plc was the star of the Consumer Goods (Food and Beverage Sector).

Chairman of PEARL Awards, Alhaji (Dr.) Farouk Umar earlier in his welcome address stated that this year’s edition was the 25th edition of the awards and the consistency and the reliability of the process of the emergence of the winners has earned the PEARL Awards its staying power, especially from sensitive institutions that operate in Corporate Nigeria.

