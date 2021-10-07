News

Sanwo-Olu launches fitness certificate to stop building collapse

Posted on Author Muritala Ayinla Comment(0)

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State yesterday launched a re-branded Certificate of Completion and Fitness for Habitation. He told building agency officials to discharge their duties diligently. Sanwo-Olu said the fitness certificate was initiated to find a lasting solution to structural defects, building collapse and other building contraventions in line with international best practice.

He added that the Lagos State Building Control Agency (LASBCA) has been empowered with a mandate to issue the certificate to all existing and new building developments, thereby ensuring their resilience and safety for occupancy. The governor said: “Lagosians want to have a positive experience when they come to your offices. Do you know what Lagosians are saying? They like you but sometimes they also have a lot of complaints about you. You need to treat them with a lot of decency.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Insecurity: Ijaw elders declare support for community defence

Posted on Author Wale Elegbede

Worried by the daunting security challenges confronting the country, Ijaw Elders’ Consultative Forum has reiterated its commitment to work with relevant stakeholders in the Niger Delta region to ensure the safety of lives and property of its people. The forum in a communiqué issued at the end of its meeting held in Port Harcourt, expressed […]
News

WHO: Even with vaccine, 2m global COVID-19 deaths ‘not impossible’

Posted on Author Reporter

  The number of global coronavirus deaths could reach two million before a vaccine is found and widely used, the World Health Organisation (WHO) has warned. It comes as the death toll in the nine months since the coronavirus emerged in Wuhan, China, nears one million, reports Sky News. Dr Mike Ryan, director of the WHO’s emergencies […]
News

CSO warns against threats to national security

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani,

…urges support for Buhari, Service Chiefs A group, the Civil Society Organisation in Defence of National Security, has warned individuals and groups in the country against engaging in tendencies that are injurious to national security and peace. This was as the CSO also called for support for President Muhammadu Buhari whom, it said, was determined […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica