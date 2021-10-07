Sanwo-Olu launches fitness certificate to stop building collapse

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State yesterday launched a re-branded Certificate of Completion and Fitness for Habitation. He told building agency officials to discharge their duties diligently. Sanwo-Olu said the fitness certificate was initiated to find a lasting solution to structural defects, building collapse and other building contraventions in line with international best practice.

He added that the Lagos State Building Control Agency (LASBCA) has been empowered with a mandate to issue the certificate to all existing and new building developments, thereby ensuring their resilience and safety for occupancy. The governor said: “Lagosians want to have a positive experience when they come to your offices. Do you know what Lagosians are saying? They like you but sometimes they also have a lot of complaints about you. You need to treat them with a lot of decency.”

