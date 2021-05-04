Sanwo-Olu launches LASUCornell Varsity programme

Lagos State Governor and Visitor to the Lagos State University (LASU), Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu has launched the collaboration between LASU and Cornell University, New York, United States for award of certificate in16 professional certificate programmes to be jointly run by the two institutions.

The governor, while speaking during the virtual launch of the partnership, noted that the establishment of LASU/ Cornell University Post Graduate Professional Certificate programmes was aimed at availing prospective students in the country the opportunity to acquire global skills and professional expertise that would not only make them relevant and employable, but also globally competitive in the 21st century digital economy.

Sanwo-Olu, who noted that the decision to collaborate with Cornell University, rated to be one of the best leading universities in the world, was borne out of the desire to keep and sustain LASU’s present pedigree and high academic profile as the second best university in the country and one of the best 600 in the world.

The governor said: “The state government’s resolve to collaborate with Cornell University, one of the worldclass universities, which is renowned for its excellence in innovation, entrepreneurship skills development, research practice and human resource development, is borne out of our desire to keep and sustain LASU’s pedigree and high academic profile as the second best university in Nigeria and one of the best 600 universities in the world, according to Times Higher Education Impact Ranking for the Year 2020 and Year 2021 Emerging Economies University Ranking.” He, however, described the LASU/Connell University collaboration as a further demonstration of his administration’s commitment to the implementation of quality and sustainable policy that would not only meet the educational needs of the citizenry, but also act as a catalyst for growth and rapid socio-economic development.

According to Sanwo-Olu, the collaboration for professional postgraduate certificates in the 16 disciplines are in the areas of Entrepreneurship skills, Human Resource Development, Innovation and Creativity, Marketing, Leadership skills, Management, Data Science and Statistics would help prospective students to acquire global skills that would make them relevant, employable and globally competitive.

While assuring the institutions that the state government would closely monitor all the treaties and agreements under the collaboration in order to ensure that there was no breach of trust, the governor appealed to the foreign partners to give LASU/Cornell collaboration all necessary support and professional advice that would not only enhance LASU’s present ratings, but also make it a university of first choice in Africa.

