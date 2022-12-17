Sanwo-Olu launches water ways emergency response unit

Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu has launched a unit to cater for emergency needs of commuters using the state owned water transport services. This is coming just as the state government has also activated modern monitoring gadgets and infrastructure to enhance security across the state’s waterways transportation network.

Sanwo-Olu, on Friday, commissioned the newly installed Waterways Monitoring and Data Management Centre (WMDMC) at the Five Cowrie Terminal – the headquarters of the Lagos State Waterways Authority (LASWA) in Falomo, Ikoyi, Lagos.

The centre, which is first of its kind in the country, is a centralised monitoring base for all activities on the Lagos waterways to generate real- time information, enhance safety and gather data for continuous improvement of the inland water transportation in the state.

The governor also unveiled an aerial drone for surface surveillance and underwater search and rescue operations. He said the development further demonstrated his administration’s commitment towards improving mobility through a multimodal transportation system and creating affordable transit options for the residents.

He said: “In the last three and half years, our administration has invested massively in waterways infrastructure and assets to deliberately encourage and promote water transportation in Lagos.

Our gathering today is to further deepen our commitment to have a safe and secure ferry operation on our waterways. We are commissioning a big command and control centre specifically established to monitor and protect our waterways.”

Sanwo-Olu said Lagos had not only been a responsible regulator in the waterways transportation sector and had been the leading player in ferry operations across established routes to raise interest of passengers and make the mode of transportation viable for investors.

