Muritala Ayinla

Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu has come out of self-isolation after testing negative to coronavirus.

Briefing journalists at the Lagos House, Marina, the governor thanked Lagosians and the medical team for their care, prayers and concern throughout the isolation period.

The governor warned people to take precautionary measures so as not to spread the virus to others unknowingly.

