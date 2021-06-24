Sanwo-Olu: Less than 40% Lagosians have access to clean, safe water

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has admitted that less than 40 per cent of Lagosians have access to clean and safe water. The governor disclosed this yesterday at the Lagos International Water Conference (LIMAC) 2021 which was organised by the Lagos State Water Regulatory Commission (LASWARCO) with support from WaterAid, USAID, among others. Sanwo-Olu, who was represented by his deputy, Dr. Femi Hamzat, said: “Going by the Lagos State water supply master plan the daily water demand in the city is at about 540 million gallons per day, but production today is about 220 million gallons per day

