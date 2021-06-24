News

Sanwo-Olu: Less than 40% Lagosians have access to clean, safe water

Posted on Author Appolonia Adeyemi Comment(0)

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has admitted that less than 40 per cent of Lagosians have access to clean and safe water. The governor disclosed this yesterday at the Lagos International Water Conference (LIMAC) 2021 which was organised by the Lagos State Water Regulatory Commission (LASWARCO) with support from WaterAid, USAID, among others. Sanwo-Olu, who was represented by his deputy, Dr. Femi Hamzat, said: “Going by the Lagos State water supply master plan the daily water demand in the city is at about 540 million gallons per day, but production today is about 220 million gallons per day

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

CTA: Twitter ban, official rascality taken too far

Posted on Author Reporter

  Onwuka Nzeshi, Abuja The Centre for Transparency Advocacy (CTA) has described the recent ban on Twitter by the Federal Government as an onslaught on free speech and official rascality taken too far. Chair, Steering Committee of the CTA, Dr Chima Amadi, who reacted to the development on Sunday,  expressed concern that the  Buhari administration […]
News

John Aaron Emphasizes Focus on the Positives of the COVID-19 Pandemic

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The real estate industry is a challenging sector to succeed in for entrepreneurs. We have so many new and old companies competing in buying and selling properties. John Aaron is one such big player in the real estate industry. He is the owner of a company called Aaron Organization. He has worked from a very […]
News

COVID-19 deaths hit 1,100 in Nigeria

Posted on Author Reporter

  Nigeria now has confirmed COVID-19 cases, with 195 new cases recorded on Monday night. Meanwhile, 1,100 persons have lost their lives to the virus since March that it was first recorded in Nigeria According to a tweet from the Nigeria Center for Disease Control, NCDC, 48,674 patients have also been discharged. The tweet revealed […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica