Sanwo-Olu makes health scheme mandatory for Lagosians

Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu yesterday launched the state health scheme regulations,saying health scheme plan is mandatory for every Lagosian to ensure no one is left behind in the access to quality health services. Speaking at the launch of the health scheme regulations, Sanwo-Olu, said the objective of the Lagos State Health Scheme (LSHS) is to reduce out of pocket expenses on health and to eradicate the hardship caused by payment of huge medical bills by the residents. He said the LSHS also aims to ensure that healthcare costs are distributed across the various income groups in the state thereby enabling the government to concentrate on the provision of necessary infrastructure on health such as building new ultra modern hospitals as well as renovating and equipping existing healthcare facilities.
Reps to probe leakage of classified security documents
The House of Representatives has mandated its Committee on National Security and Intelligence to investigate the alleged leakage of classified security documents to the public and report back within two weeks. This followed the adoption of a motion titled “Need to address leakage of classified security documents to the public” brought by Samuel Babatunde Adejare […]
Nigeria@60: Reduce cost of governance, revisit Confab report CAN tells FG
As Nigeria marks 60 years of independence, the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), has called on the Federal Government to take deliberate steps to reposition the country’s economy. CAN called for reduction in the hiked electricity tariff and fuel pump price, a reduction in the cost of governance, proposed a revisit to the 2014 National […]
WHO: Over 10,000 African health workers infected with COVID-19
The World Health Organisation (WHO) has warned of the threat posed by COVID-19 to health workers across Africa, saying more than 10,000 health workers in 40 countries have been infected with COVID-19. WHO Regional Director for Africa, Dr. Matshidiso Moeti, disclosed this yesterday during a virtual press conference on COVID-19. There are now more than […]
