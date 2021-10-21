News

Sanwo-Olu makes health scheme mandatory for Lagosians

Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu yesterday launched the state health scheme regulations,saying health scheme plan is mandatory for every Lagosian to ensure no one is left behind in the access to quality health services. Speaking at the launch of the health scheme regulations, Sanwo-Olu, said the objective of the Lagos State Health Scheme (LSHS) is to reduce out of pocket expenses on health and to eradicate the hardship caused by payment of huge medical bills by the residents. He said the LSHS also aims to ensure that healthcare costs are distributed across the various income groups in the state thereby enabling the government to concentrate on the provision of necessary infrastructure on health such as building new ultra modern hospitals as well as renovating and equipping existing healthcare facilities.

