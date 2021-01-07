Metro & Crime

Sanwo-Olu, Makinde, Adebutu, 32 others honoured in UK

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State and his Oyo State counterpart, Governor Seyi Makinde, have been honoured by the Yoruba Leaders’ Forum (UK Chapter) at its 2020 awards to distinguished personalities of the year.

While Sanwo-Olu was awarded the Governor of the Year for his outstanding performance during lockdown, the YLF named Makinde as the 2020 All Round Personality of the Year. Honoured along with the governors were the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Ogun State, Chief Ladi Adebutu, Ebun Olu Adegboruwa, SAN, a journalist and civil rights activist, Mr. Richard Akinnola, as well as Rev. Temitayo Ogunmefun and 29 others who distinguished themselves in their chosen careers or human endeavour. The awards’ categories include recognition for individual contributions to Law, Industry, Entrepreneurship, Leadership, Human Rights Activism, Culture, Church Growth, Philanthropy and Healthcare. Other awardees are Olutoyin Adeyinka Eweje (a lawyer), Oludare Adegoke Akande (a lawyer), Mrs. Janet Ogunwale Faremi, Ms Olabisi Atanda, Mr. Dare Lasisi, Mr. Samson Akinola and Mr. Matt Duncan, a white American honoured for projecting the Yoruba culture.

The other recipients are Mr. Olufemi Somotun, Mr. Garbadeen Olabode, Ms Ganiat Idowu Abimbola Abiodun (Linda Togo) of Fit Addict, Germany, Ms Omobola Jomog Oguntayo, Ms Yemi Adeyemo, Mrs. Bukola Ajala, Mr. Abiodun Paseda who runs an international Non-Governmental Organisation (NGO) for physicallychallenged people and Yemi Adenuga, a former on air personality (OAP) in Nigeria who is now a councillor in Ireland, among others.

Some of the pillars behind the Yoruba Leaders’ Forum (UK), Mr. Olufemi Ogunjimi, Mr. Muyiwa Onabanjo and Mr. Wasiu Adedoyin, said in a statement that the award was mooted to recognise outstanding Yoruba personalities in all spheres of life and also to encourage others to work hard and reach the pinnacle of their careers.

