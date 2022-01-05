Sanwo-Olu: Making Lagosians homeowners in the New Year

As Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu prepares to commission about 660 housing units of LagosHoms at Odo-Onosa Ayandelu in Ikosi-Ejirin Local Council Development Area, a few weeks after he unveiled 744 housing units at Sangotedo, experts are of the view that more Lagosians will actualise their dreams of becoming homeowners this year. MURITALA AYINLA writes

Indeed, housing, or better still, shelter remains a basic necessity for every creature, especially humans. After food, shelter is certainly the next component for human survival. Hence, humanity is well preserved and protected when decent shelter is made available. Beyond fostering an enabling environment for family life and raising future leaders, decent shelter provides the basis upon which other socio-economic activities can be built. As a result, homes built in decent and well-planned communities help to keep security issues to a minimum. To assist as many people as possible and address the challenges posed by uncontrolled population growth, a pragmatic approach to the provision of liveable homes must be pursued. Decent homes in liveable communities for residents will certainly make the larger percentage of the populace psychologically and socially stable enough to contribute their quota to the development of the state. Beyond putting a roof over people’s heads, the housing sector could also be used to stimulate the economic growth of the state.

This is because every responsive government knows the impact of good and decent homes on the welfare of the people. It enhances the quality of life and promotes a general sense of wellbeing. These have a ripple effect on other areas of life by adding meaning and essence to living. Perhaps, it is in acknowledgement of this fact that the administration of Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu considers housing development to be a priority on its agenda, going by the speedy completion and commissioning of all the ongoing housing projects across the state. The houses were not only completed and commissioned; they are being accessed by successful applicants.

Speaking on efforts being made by the administration to address the housing deficit occasioned by the growing population, the state’s Commissioner for Housing, Hon. Moruf Akinderu-Fatai, said that to achieve this arduous task, the administration is engaging multinationals along with other MDAs to build and support the financing of buildings in the state, saying the option is viable given the fact that land is a limited resource in Lagos.

Akinderu-Fatai hinted that the government’s various initiatives to bridge the state’s housing deficit can only be achieved by maximizing scarce land through the construction of high-rise buildings. The commissioner also said that all the LagosHoms have the same facilities irrespective of their locations, adding that Igando homes have the same facilities as the ones located in Iponri and other areas in the state. He, however, explained that their prices are different because of the location.

In addition to the ongoing housing projects, he added that the state government is also making progress in discussions with some international organisations that would soon embark on mass housing delivery in the state, assuring that more state housing schemes will be delivered to the people very soon. Akinderu- Fatai disclosed that the cited projects, which are being financed through direct budgetary allocations, are specifically for the benefit of low and middle-income earners.

He said: “The state government is working tirelessly to deliver the ongoing housing schemes so that the low and middle-class Lagosians can also come on the homeownership ladder.” This, according to him, will be accomplished through a convenient mortgage system since a larger percentage of the homes will be allocated to the ‘Rent-to-Home Scheme’, whereby the tenure of payment will be spread over 120 months after the initial payment of five percent of the value of the homes by the allottees.

To reduce the barrier to homeownership, despite the increased cost of building materials occasioned by the current inflationary trend in the country, the commissioner also pointed out that Lagos is also subsidizing the cost of homes while the government has bought some of the ones built by private firms to sell to Lagosians and assist in the face of the exchange rate challenges. He hinged the success recorded so far in housing delivery in the state on the governor, who he said has continued to display determination and unusual resilience in housing scheme delivery.

“There is no major city in the world that has completely solved the housing deficit challenges, even in the US and other major cities in the world. Prosperous cities are always attracted to people and this compound adds to the accommodation challenge,” he said. “The recently unveiled Sangotedo Housing Scheme faced numerous challenges, but we must thank Mr. Governor for all of the strategic moves he made to ensure that the scheme is finally completed and handed over to the people. Sangotedo Phase 1 consists of 744 homes in 62 blocks of 12 homes each. There are 248 one-bed, 248 two-bedroom and 248 three-bedroom apartments in this scheme.

It is important to note that this estate is the largest of the LagosHoms schemes and will impact greatly on the housing deficit statistics in the state. “When Phase 2 of the scheme is delivered in due course, there will be an additional 444 homes to the housing stock in the area. The infrastructural components in this estate include a network of well-structured roads, an adequate drainage system, a perimeter fence, a sewage treatment plant, a water treatment plant and electricity.” On the rationale behind his administration’s massive involvement in housing provision, Governor Sanwo-Olu explained that his goal is to ensure the average Lagosian meets one of their basic needs.

Sanwo-Olu, who said this during the commissioning of the LagosHoms Sangotedo Housing Scheme, added that apart from fostering an enabling environment for family life and raising future leaders, homes in decent and well-planned communities help in reducing the incidences of security issues. He said that everyone can benefit from state housing schemes, adding that is the reason the state government is deepening its activities in the area of land allocation and speeding up the formalization procedures for land acquisition.

The governor said: “In an urban setting like ours and given the attendant challenges of uncontrolled immigration into the state, it behooves us, as your own government, to intervene in this sector so as to give succour to as many people as possible. “In utilizing the THEMES agenda as a policy compass for achieving the Greater Lagos dream, the provision of decent homes is placed under the pillar of making Lagos a 21st Century Economy. This addresses our ultimate goal in housing development. We don’t only build houses; we create homes in liveable communities. We provide supporting infrastructure within these environments to add value to the lives of our people. We pro-mote a sense of togetherness that transcends our tribal, religious, and political differences.

This is our own answer to the need to build bridges and promote the emergence of new communities that are resilient and responsive to both the communal and individual yearnings of their members.” Governor Sanwo-Olu said the event is a celebration of his administration’s commitment to fulfilling the promise the incumbent government made to Lagosians to reduce the housing deficit in the state by enhancing access to decent and affordable accommodation. The governor also disclosed that the state government is set to implement the enforcement of a monthly tenancy on property occupancy from next year.

He said: “As we can all observe in this housing estate and others that we have commissioned in various parts of the state, we don’t only build houses; we create homes in liveable communities. We provide supporting infrastructure within the environment to add value to the lives of our people. “We promote a sense of togetherness that transcends our tribal, religious, and political differences.

This is our own way of building bridges and promoting the emergence of new communities that are resilient and responsive to both communal and individual aspirations.” Harping on his administration’s plan to reduce rent burden through a monthly tenancy agreement scheme, Sanwo-Olu said his government is determined to cater to numerous others who may not have plans or the ability to own homes but have immediate needs for decent shelter. He said: “We are at an advanced stage of enacting what we call the Lagos Monthly Tenancy Agreement Scheme. It is a scheme we are ready to develop with some of our financial institutions to be able to have a pull of funds where beneficiaries that are current tenants who are living in houses with flats but who are challenged to pay a yearly rent would be able to approach the scheme and the scheme would help them pay their one-year rent to the landlord. This will ensure that they don’t come cap in hand to borrow. “We will look at the tenant’s salary or income, and there will be a repayment plan on a monthly basis based on the scheme.”

The landlord would be happy because he has met his own scheme, and the tenant would also be happy because he or she doesn’t need to rush to an uncle or aunty to meet up with a yearly rent.” Governor Sanwo-Olu, while speaking on his administration’s plans for those who cannot benefit from the Lagos State housing schemes, said the state government is deepening its activities in the area of land allocation and speeding up the formalisation procedures for land acquisition and proper title. Governor Sanwo-Olu said there should be orderliness and sanity in the housing sector, promising to tackle the problem of land grabbing and prevent citizens from obtaining improper title to the land they are buying from various communities.

He also confirmed that most of the estates were being delivered through direct budgetary allocation, adding that every responsive government knows the impact of good and decent homes on the welfare of the people. According to him, the projects have a ripple effect on other areas of life by adding meaning and essence to living.

They also add that the provision of housing remains one of the mandates of his administration. Meanwhile, as Nigerians continue with the current economic realities that make the dream of home ownership doubtful, some residents, especially the would-be landlords, are still optimistic that, going by Governor Sanwo-Olu’s unrelenting passion for housing, more landlords will emerge this year as the administration is expected to have unveiled 7,000 new homes for Lagosians.

