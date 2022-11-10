Sanwo-Olu meets 36 finalists for Jakande Leadership Academy

All is set for the inaugural session of Lateef Jakande Leadership and Fellowship Academy to take off, with the presentation of 36 finalists shortlisted for the programme to Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, at the State House, Alausa, on Tuesday. The meeting with the governor formally ended the rigorous application process, which received over 3,000 applications across the country. The finalists will be prune to pave the way for the first cohort of 30 trainees, who will be admitted to start the fellowship next January.

Sanwo-Olu instituted the Leadership Academy to immortalise the first civilian Lagos Governor, the late Alhaji Lateef Kayode Jakande, who governed the State between 1979 and 1983. The Academy was initiated with the objective to train and nurture young leaders with the right values and leadership skills to build institutions across sectors and make lasting impact on the society. The finalists consisted mainly of youths from diverse backgrounds and sectors. Sanwo-Olu, who had personal interaction with all the shortlisted candidates, said the initiative focused on leveraging education and mentoring to raise a new set of leaders that would sustain the values and legacy of the late Jakande in public governance. Education, the governor said, was one of the most iconic programmes of the Jakande administration, stressing that the best way to honour the late ex-Gover

