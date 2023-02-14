News

Sanwo-Olu meets Lagos business community, reassures stakeholders of state’s commitment to growth

Lagos Business Community got a message of reassurance from the Number One citizen of the State on Monday. Governor Babajide Sanwo- Olu reiterated the commitment of his administration to sustain strategic investment in infrastructure to bolster productivity, energise business growth and protect private investments. The governor had an interactive meeting with the Organised Private Sector in Lekki, where he spoke of the state’s economic redistribution plans aimed at expanding the Lagos business district to suburbs in the western and eastern parts of the state. The dialogue was part of the strategic stakeholder engagements initiated to keep business leaders and captains of industry in the loop of the comprehensive economic policies of All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, and Sanwo-Olu. Minister for Works and Housing, Mr. Babatunde Raji Fashola, SAN, Deputy Governor Obafemi Hamzat, Director- General of Budget Office of the Federation, Mr. Ben Akabueze, and Senior Special Assistant to the President on Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), Princess Adejoke Orelope-Adefulire, joined the Governor at the meeting with members of the State’s business community.

Sanwo-Olu said the steady growth rate being recorded by the State economy testified to the efficient supervision and accountability process instituted in the management of the public finances. Lagos, the governor said, had been led by a political philosophy that transformed its GDP from deficit to a promising growth, accounting for 30 percent of the nation’s GDP. Given the size and revenue projection of the State, Sanwo-Olu said the State was willing to raise the level of investment in climateresilient infrastructure to ensure sustainability and more growth.

 

