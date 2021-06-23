Sanwo-Olu mourns as Eti-Osa East LCDA chair, Olatunji dies

The Chairman of Eti- Osa East Local Council Development Area (LCDA) in Lagos State, Hon. Olufunmi Olatunji, is dead. The late chairman and All Progressives Congress (APC) chairmanship candidate for the July 24 local government election in Lagos State died on Monday night after a brief illness. Meanwhile, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu yesterday expressed sadness over the sudden death of the council chairman. The governor described the late council boss as an extremely loyal politician and an invaluable asset to the All Progressives Council (APC). He said the deceased lived a fulfilled life and impacted lives through selfless service to his family, people of Eti- Osa East LCDA, Lagos State and humanity at large. Governor Sanwo-Olu in a condolence message yesterday by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Gboyega Akosile, said Olatunji’s demise was a big loss to the council and the state. “The death of Hon. Olufunmi Olatunji is a painful and great loss to Lagos State. I am saddened by the death of this fine gentleman; a loyal party man and committed democrat. “There is no doubting the fact that he would be missed by the entire political class, particularly Eti-Osa East LCDA, Lagos APC family and the state as a whole,” he said. Sanwo-Olu also condoled with the immediate family of the deceased, the National Leader of the APC, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, Lagos APC, Conference 57 and the entire people of Eti-Osa East LCDA over the death of the late council boss.
Related Articles
Aisha Buhari to FG: Pay benefits of retired, deceased soldiers on time
The First Lady, Hajia Aisha Buhari, has called on the federal government to ensure timely payment of the benefits of retired and deceased soldiers to their respective families in order to further motivate the security forces. According to a issued by her spokesman, Aliyu Abdullaihi, the First Lady made the call yesterday while receiving […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Fuel scarcity persists in Abuja as long queues hit filling stations
Despite assurances from the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) there was no plan to increase petrol price in March nor was there limited stock of petrol, long queues are still found at filling stations in Abuja. The NNPC had on Sunday appealed to marketers not to hoard petrol and for Nigerians not to engage in […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Prosecute cops involved in extra-judicial killings, group tells Abia Police
A socio-political youth group and the umbrella body of all the youth organisations in the South-East geo-political zone, Coalition of South-East Youth Leaders (COSEYL), yesterday drew attention to what it termed, “a lingering injustice in the prosecution of police officers involved in extra judicial killings in Abia State.” The group noted in a statement issued […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)