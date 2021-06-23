Sanwo-Olu mourns as Eti-Osa East LCDA chair, Olatunji dies

The Chairman of Eti- Osa East Local Council Development Area (LCDA) in Lagos State, Hon. Olufunmi Olatunji, is dead. The late chairman and All Progressives Congress (APC) chairmanship candidate for the July 24 local government election in Lagos State died on Monday night after a brief illness. Meanwhile, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu yesterday expressed sadness over the sudden death of the council chairman. The governor described the late council boss as an extremely loyal politician and an invaluable asset to the All Progressives Council (APC). He said the deceased lived a fulfilled life and impacted lives through selfless service to his family, people of Eti- Osa East LCDA, Lagos State and humanity at large. Governor Sanwo-Olu in a condolence message yesterday by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Gboyega Akosile, said Olatunji’s demise was a big loss to the council and the state. “The death of Hon. Olufunmi Olatunji is a painful and great loss to Lagos State. I am saddened by the death of this fine gentleman; a loyal party man and committed democrat. “There is no doubting the fact that he would be missed by the entire political class, particularly Eti-Osa East LCDA, Lagos APC family and the state as a whole,” he said. Sanwo-Olu also condoled with the immediate family of the deceased, the National Leader of the APC, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, Lagos APC, Conference 57 and the entire people of Eti-Osa East LCDA over the death of the late council boss.

