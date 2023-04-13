Sanwo-Olu mourns ex-lawmaker, Adekunle Alli

The Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has described the death of the Second Republic member of the House of Representatives, Hon. AbdulLateef Adekunle Alli as a monumental loss to the Government and people of Lagos State. Sanwo-Olu in a statement issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Gboyega Akosile on Thursday, said the news of the passing of Hon. Adekunle Alli came as a shock despite his old age of 89 years because of his tremendous contribution to the service of the State and the preservation of the history and culture of Lagos in particular. He acknowledged Pa Alli’s selfless contributions to the body of knowledge on the history of Lagos and praised him as an astute politician and administrator, who displayed unwavering commitment to the growth, development and progress of Lagos State in general. He said: “Hon. Pa Abdul Lateef Adekunle Alli was an accomplished historian, an archivist, a thoroughbred Lagosian who was the Baba Oja and Otun Maiyegun of Lagos; a second republic member of the House of Representatives as well as an effective community leader who was appreciated by all in his community.
