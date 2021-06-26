News

Sanwo-Olu mourns ex –NBA president, Babatunde Benson

Posted on Author Muritala Ayinla Comment(0)

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has mourned the passing of former President of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), Chief Babatunde Olusola Benson (SAN). Benson, a renowned lawyer and Asiwaju of Ikorodu, died on Thursday at age 88. Sanwo-Olu in a condolence message signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Gboyega Akosile, on Friday said Benson’s demise was a big loss to Ikorodu, Lagos State and the legal profession in Nigeria.

The governor described the deceased, who was born in Ikorodu to the famous Benson family on July 4, 1932, as an experienced and committed lawyer who used his position for the growth and development of Ikorodu kingdom, the legal profession and humanity through selfless service. Sanwo-Olu also urged the late Benson’s family, friends, business associates and the entire people of Ikorodu to immortalise the good name of the late legal icon.

He said: “On behalf of the government and people of Lagos State, I want to express my sincere and heartfelt condolences to the family, friends and associates of the late Chief Babatunde Benson. “Chief Benson, who was the first and only Nigerian to serve in the capacities of General Secretary and President of NBA, lived a fulfilled life having made positive impacts during his life time

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News Top Stories

COVID-19: Lawyers to judiciary: Embrace virtual proceedings

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Some lawyers in Lagos have urged the judiciary to fully implement virtual court sitting as a strategy to control the second wave of COVID-19 scourge in Nigeria. In interviews with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos, yesterday, the lawyers regretted that the judiciary abandoned virtual court proceedings when COVID-19-induced restrictions were eased. A […]
News

CSO, ActionAid collaborate to tackle poverty in 4 LGs in A’Ibom

Posted on Author Tony Anichebe

Worried by widespread poverty among vulnerable people in Akwa Ibom State, a civil society organisation (CSO), the Africa Human Development Centre (AHDC), in partnership with ActionAid Nigeria, has intervened in 14 communities across four local government areas of the state. Speaking at an impact assessment forum in Uyo, the state capital, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) […]
News

Minister pledges to recover encroached UniAbuja land

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa

Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Mohammed Bello, has promised to help the University of Abuja recover its swathe of land from the hands of encroachers. Bello, who made the promise yesterday in Abuja at a meeting with the management of the university, said a technical team had been set up to frontally confront […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica