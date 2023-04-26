Sanwo-Olu Mourns Veteran Journalist, Peter Enahoro

Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has mourned the death of renowned columnist and former Editor-in-Chief of the Daily Times Peter Enahoro aka Peter Pan, describing his death as a colossal loss to journalism and the media industry.

Peter Pan died on Tuesday in London aged 88. In his condolence message, Sanwo-Olu said the death of the ace columnist is painful and heart breaking.

He said: “The death of our iconic journalist, Peter Enahoro, is a great loss to the media industry and Nigeria, as well as his family and friends. ‘Peter Pan’ will be greatly missed.

He made lots of positive impacts during his lifetime, contributing meaningfully to the growth and development of journalism in Nigeria.

“Peter Enahoro also made the mark as an international journalist. He worked as Contributing Editor of Radio Deutsche Welle in Cologne, Germany; Africa Editor of National Zeitung in Basel, Switzerland and Editorial Director of New African magazine in London