Sanwo-Olu moves to repeal 54 obsolete laws

As part of the move to revive moribund agencies and parastatals in Lagos, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has ordered that machinery should be put in place for the review of obsolete laws hindering their operational guidelines. The governor said that everything must be done to raise the standard of performance of the parastatals and ensure that their mandates as established in their enabling laws can meet the service requirement of the 21st Century society. Speaking through his Special Adviser, Parastatals Monitoring Office, Mr Afolabi Ayantayo, Governor Sanwo-Olu said the review of the law would be done in collaboration with the Ministry of Justice through the Law Reform Commission Office. He also said that enumeration of values of property lost was still on-going due to the massive looting and destruction that took place in no fewer than 20 agencies and parastatals.

He said the parastatals were badly affected in the wanton destruction of lives and property during the #EndSARS protests that grounded the state for days. Ayantayo said the general focus was moving Lagos to a greater height by ensuring that parastatals and government-owned companies attuned themselves to the attainment of the lofty goals of this administration. Harping on the agencies and parastatals destroyed, the special adviser said the state suffered a heavy damage to critical public property and this nearly brought the state to a standstill economically.

