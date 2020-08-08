News

Sanwo-Olu moves to revive badagry organic farm to boost food security

Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has beamed a special focus on Badagry, one of the five traditional divisions of the State whose mainstay is agriculture and fishing. The governor’s pilot agriculture scheme – Lagos Food Production Park – is to take off in Badagry, prompting Sanwo-Olu’s six-hour visit to the town on Friday. The governor took a tour of a 279-hectare Avia-Igborosun Organic Farm, which was acquired by the State Government in 2012 for commercial agricultural project.

He said the Government was ready to revive the abandoned farmland for the take-off of the State’s Food Production Park project. Sanwo-Olu said: “I have been fully briefed about this project but I considered it necessary to personally embark on this journey to Badagry in order to take assessment and see what exactly we need to do in terms of intervention. After taking a tour of the project site, what I observed is that the entire project looks more as a job that has not been completed. Therefore, we need to improve on the interventions to the Ministry of Agriculture.

“With very minimal resources, we have seen what the Ministry has done to keep the project afloat. Government will raise the resources and turn around this project to the level it should be. We will need to deploy more resources to revive and scale up all the machinery and systems put already in place. We will complete the project and open it for commercial production.”

