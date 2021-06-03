News

Sanwo-Olu mulls biggest tech hub in Yaba

Posted on

Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo- Olu, yesterday said his administration was set to embark on the construction of the biggest technology cluster in West Africa as part of moves to ramp up its intervention in the provision of technology infrastructure in the state. Speaking during a tour of the two major innovation and technology hubs within the state, Sanwo- Olu said there was a need to expand the tech space to accommodate more startups. He said the tech ecosystem, which will be sited in Yaba, is being developed by the State Government in collaboration with Facebook and Google. Accompanied by members of the State’s Executive Council, including Commissioner for Science and Technology, Mr. Hakeem Fahm, and Special Adviser on Innovation and Technology, Olatunbosun Alake, the Governor visited Venia Hub in Lekki and Impact Hub in Ikoyi, meeting scores of startups in the ecosystems for a roundtable discussion on expanding funding opportunities and infrastructure development.

Our Reporters

