Sanwo-Olu mulls health insurance cover for theatre practitioners

Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has announced plans to institute a health insurance scheme for theatre practitioners in the state. Sanwo-Olu announced the health insurance scheme during a dinner with veterans in the Yoruba Nollywood industry at the Lagos House Marina, on Monday night. However, the Nollywood practitioners also expressed their support for the candidature of the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, who, according to them, has done a lot for theatre practitioners. The dinner was attended by over 100 Yoruba theatre practitioners, directors, producers and marketers, among which are Tade Ogidan, Lere Paimo, Fausat Balogun, Iyabo Ogunsola, Yomi Fash-Lanso, Charles Olumo, Saidi Balogun, Toyin Adegbola, Taiwo Hassan, Damola Olatunji, Bimbo Akintola and Eniola Badmus, among others.

The announcement by the governor was commended by the Nollywood actors and actresses at the event who appreciated the governor for deeming it fit to take care of the health of the theatre practitioners, especially the veterans in the industry. Speaking at the event, Sanwo-Olu, who said he would pay the insurance premium cover for the theatre practitioners, most of whom are aging, said the Nigerian movie industry and practitioners had played key roles in shaping development of Lagos. He said: “We realise that your industry is one of the highest employers of labour. “You have continued to provide succour and means of livelihoods to a lot of citizens quietly.

More importantly, you give freshness to our lives through your stories. “There is always a lesson and information to learn from the experiences you paint in your works. “You fill in the creative space of our society and project good values about our culture, way of life and race. “It is interesting to see your industry grow, even without enough support. “You are able to stand and build names around the industry. As a Government, some of the interventions we have brought forward to assist your industry are not out of place; it is your right and entitlement which makes the Government to look back in assistance to further shape our society for greater good.

The governor said his administration would continue to contribute required resources to the entertainment and creative industry to make life easy for the theatre practitioners. He also pledged to provide additional intervention funds for those in the Nollywood industry. Sanwo-Olu, in the wake of the COVID- 19 lockdown, approved a N1 billion intervention fund for the film industry. The intervention was as a single-digit soft loan initiated to cushion the effect of the pandemic, among other incentives, for the creative and entertainment industry.

 

