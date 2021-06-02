Business

Sanwo-Olu, NAICOM boss laud Heirs Holdings’ insurance

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has commended Heirs Holdings on its vision to democratise access to insurance with the establishment of Heirs Insurance and Heirs Life Assurance. The governor gave the commendation at the formal launch of the two companies in Lagos, yesterday.

The event, which had the Commissioner for Insurance/Chief Executive Officer, National Insurance Commission (NAICOM), Mr. Sunday Thomas, also marked the commissioning of Heirs Towers, the 7-storey headquarters of Heirs Holdings, by Sanwo-Olu. According to the Lagos State Governor, “Heirs Insurance and Heirs Life are bringing insurance that is simple, accessible, and affordable – three strong words that businesses of today need to thrive in highly saturated markets. I am aware that both Heirs Life and Heirs Insurance are two of the most liquid and well capitalised insurance companies in the country right now.

They have shown us that it is freshness they are bringing into the sector. It is a new beginning for the sector.” He added: “Insurance to GDP is still relatively low in the country. We need to change the narrative and I am sure that Heirs Insurance and Heirs Life can change that. Looking at the people sitting on the board it is clear to me that you will bring your world of experience that is required to take this sector to greater heights.”

