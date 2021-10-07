Sanwo-Olu names Gbagada Housing Estate after Ndubuisi Kanu

Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, yesterday named the state Housing Estate in Gbagada after the late leader of the National Democratic Coalition (NADECO) and former Military Administrator of Lagos State, Rear Admiral Ndubuisi Kanu (rtd). He said the Gbagada Estate, which is expected to be commissioned later this year was named after Rear Admiral Ndubuisi Kanu, to demonstrate to others that Lagos State will never forget her heroes. “It is our hope that every time outstanding and heroic leadership is recognised and rewarded, new leaders will be inspired to emerge and continue from where the departing generation left off,” he said.

Speaking during a Day of Tributes in honour of Rear Admiral Ndubuisi Kanu organised by the Lagos State Government at the Blue Roof, LTV Complex, Agidingbi, Ikeja, Governor Sanwo-Olu described the deceased as “a most visionary and courageous Governor of our dear Lagos State” and an “Outstanding Nigerian.” Governor Sanwo-Olu said Admiral Kanu, in his service as Military Governor of Lagos State, between 1977 and 1978, “was one of those who laid the foundation of modern Lagos; a foundation that his successors have been proud to inherit and build upon.”

